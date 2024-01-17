The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has set up a campaign committee ahead of the upcoming re-run for members of the House of Representatives of Birninkudu/Buji federal constituency in the state.

The committee, which was inaugurated by the state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, and held at the state party’s (APC) secretariat in Dutse, the state capital, was handed the responsibility of planning the campaign for the party’s candidate.

The committee is headed by the state deputy governor, engineer Aminu Usman Gumel, with many elected under the party and political appointees from the two local government areas serving as special members of the committee.

In his acceptance speech, the committee chairman, Engineer Aminu Usman, promised to work hard and deliver the seat to the APC candidate, Engineer Magaji Da’u Aliyu, who lost to the PDP candidate at the president and national assembly elections on February 25th last year.

He said the committee will work in teams to campaign house-to-house, urging the members to collaborate with him for the victory of the APC and the state at large.

It could be recalled that last time, the appeals court sitting in Abuja validated the ruling of the lower tribunal, which declared the 2023 election in Birninkudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State inconclusive.

The Appeal Court, led by Justice Ogochuku Anthony Ogakwu, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections in eight polling units in the constituency.

The court gave the verdict on the appeal filed before the court by Hon. Adamu Yakubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who was declared the winner of the election by INEC.

Yakubu challenged the ruling of the election tribunal sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, that declared the result of the 2023 poll in Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency as inconclusive.

The earlier petition was filed before the tribunal by Hon. Magaji Dau Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the victory of Yakubu, who was declared the winner by INEC.

The eight polling units have 6,351 voters, and Da’u trailed behind the PDP candidate with 1,926 votes.

