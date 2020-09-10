Jigawa APC chairman rejects suspension, says it is illegal, unacceptable

The Jigawa State branch of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was thrown into crisis as the party Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Sani Sara rejected his suspension saying that “it is illegal and unacceptable”.

Speaking to newsmen in Dutse, Alhaji Habibu Sani Sara rejected an earlier announcement made by the party secretary, in one of the state’s private local broadcasting stations, for his suspension.

He described the announcement as mischief and an effort to create division within the party.

According to him, the action of the party secretary is illegal, unconstitutional and a calculated attempt to cause confusion and division among party members.

Habibu Sara added said the decision for his suspension was taken at an illegal and unconstitutional meeting conveyed at government house by a few of the party members.

He explained that according to the party’s constitution, it is only the party chairman that has the right to call for a party caucus meeting and any meetings called by any other person is unconstitutional and all the decisions taken there is null and void.

The embattled chairman also lambasted some party members who are accusing him of sympathising with some party gubernatorial aspirants describing the allegation as baseless.

Habibu Sara then called on the APC members in the state to remain calm as he promised to lead the party with justice, fairness and transparency.

The chairman then announced that any eligible party member has the constitutional right to contest for any party ticket and promised to ensure levelling ground for all party members irrespective of social and economic status.

Habibu Sara was suspended from the party chairmanship after a marathon meeting of the state party caucus held at Dutse government house.

A source from the party revealed that the state party secretary, Muhd Dikuma Umar was asked to take over the party affairs pending the announcement of the next line of action.

All efforts to get the reason behind the suspension of the acting chairman proved abortive as all the party members insisted that a communique of the meeting would be issued later.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE