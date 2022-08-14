Jigawa agog as Atiku, Okowa attend Sule Lamido’s daughter’s wedding

JIGAWA State was agog as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and many bigwigs of the party arrived in the state for the wedding of former Jigawa governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido daughter, Surayya Sule Lamido.

Reports from the state indicated the members of the party (PDP) and supporters of the presidential candidate from all over the northwest crowded Bumaina the home village of the PDP stalwart and former governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Surayya married her heartthrob, Yazid Danfulani, the commissioner for commerce and industries in Zamfara State.

The wedding was held at the country home of Mr Lamido, in Baimana, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

The ceremony was presided over by Kafil Suleiman, the Imam of Bamaina town.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP presidential candidate, Mr Atiku, stood as the bride’s trustee while the Deputy Governor of Zamafara, Mr Nasiha, served as the groom’s trustee.

The imam, Mr Suleiman announced the payment of N100,000 as the bride’s price, after which the trustees of the groom and bride announced their consents to the union.

The groom, Mr Danfulani, is the son of the popular Zamfara business tycoon, Shehu Danfulani, and the owner of Yazid Hotels Limited in Kaduna.

Governors at the event include Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, and members of the party’s Board of Trustees led by Walid Jibril.

Other dignitaries are former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former National Security Adviser, Aliyu Gusau, and former ministers of Special Duties and Police Affairs: Tanimu Turaki and Adamu Maina.





The former governors of Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna states, Alhaji Isah Yuguda, Alhaji Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi and Alhaji Lamaran Yero among other dignitaries attending the wedding.