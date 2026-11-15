Jigawa ADC passes vote of confidence in state chairman, 27 LG bosses

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Jigawa State has passed a vote of confidence in the state chairman of the party, Dr Sani Muhammad Gumel, and its chairmen in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to the leadership of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other candidates across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held in Dutse, the state capital.

The meeting was chaired by the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, CON.

It was attended by the party’s three senatorial candidates, 11 House of Representatives candidates and 31 State House of Assembly candidates, as well as chairmen and executive members from the state, 27 local government areas and 287 political wards.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their collective commitment to the ADC and its candidates at all levels, including Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi.

They urged party members, stakeholders and supporters to sustain unity, strengthen internal cohesion and work together towards securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

The meeting also resolved to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns while upholding democratic principles throughout the electoral process.

The communiqué commended Senator Nakudu for his leadership and called on all candidates to remain focused, disciplined and committed to the party’s collective objectives.

It was signed by Senator Nakudu, who is also the ADC leader in Jigawa State; Senator Ubali Shitu, representing Jigawa North-East Senatorial District; Ahmad Mahmoud Gumel, Jigawa North-West senatorial candidate; and Ahmad Isah Barayan, Jigawa Central senatorial candidate.

The party’s 11 House of Representatives candidates and 31 State House of Assembly candidates also endorsed the communiqué.