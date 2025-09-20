Jibrin awards over N800m scholarship to 1,000 students in Kano

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has awarded full scholarships worth over N800 million to 1,000 students, as part of efforts to fight illiteracy and empower the youth.

Each of the 1,000 students will receive more than ₦800,000 in scholarship funds, which will be disbursed over a period of four years.

Making this announcement at Bayero University Kano (BUK), Jibrin noted that the initiative was designed to tackle the financial challenges that youths face in education and provide them with an opportunity to acquire quality learning.

According to him, “The initiative reflects my conviction that a nation can only secure its future when its young people are educated and empowered.”

Speaking on his behalf at the ceremony, Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, who represents Kano South, stated that education remains Jibrin’s foremost priority.

“This gesture is aimed at eradicating illiteracy and guaranteeing a brighter future for our country,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President added, “We will continue to invest in the education of our youths because it is the surest way to national development.”

Senator Jibrin then urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of what he described as a “golden opportunity,” reminding them that the scholarships are not merely financial assistance but a call to service and excellence.

In addition, Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, in his personal capacity, also supported the beneficiaries with twenty thousand Naira each as transport fare back to their respective destinations.

The State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Atah, commended Senator Barau’s foresight, calling the scheme “an exemplary act of public service.”

Atah appealed to other political leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate this gesture, emphasizing that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of funding education.

The Minister also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style, highlighting ongoing federal efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, education, economic growth, and national security.

According to him, “This scholarship aligns perfectly with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Professor Haruna Musa, described education as the backbone of any nation’s development. He also praised the Deputy Senate President’s intervention as timely and transformative.

“Support such as this goes a long way in strengthening our academic institutions and nurturing the next generation of leaders,” he said.

Fathiyya Musa and Hauwa Abubakar Ibrahim, two of the scholarship beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude for the Deputy Senate President’s gesture and pledged to make maximum use of the opportunity.

It is worth noting that the beneficiaries were drawn from the three geopolitical zones of Kano State.