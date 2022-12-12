Jericho Businessmen Club celebrates members’ career achievements, others, honours Bode Amao

THE Jericho Businessmen Club (JBC), an association of Ibadan sons with focus on the transformation of Ibadanland, has reiterated its commitment to impacting the city through industrialisation and addressing youth unemployment.

The president of the club, Chief Remi Babalola, made the promise at the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, at an event tagged ‘A Celebration of Excellence’ in honour of some members of the club who have attained milestone achievements in their professional and political careers.

Others that were celebrated at the evening event are those that have been elevated into ranking chieftaincy titles in Ibadanland, those that have been conferred with recognised traditional titles, national/state merit awards and those that have bagged honorary doctorate degrees from recognised tertiary institutions.

Chief Babalola, who boasted that the club is blessed with a membership that parades “seasoned bankers, captains of industry, seasoned administrators and philanthropists,” all of whom he described as “ojulowo Omo Ibadan,” congratulated the awardees.

According to him, the JBC has been fulfilling its cardinal objective of giving back to the society through the execution of various projects like scholarship awards, upgrading of health centres and provision of medical facilities, sinking of boreholes in schools and provision of loans to artisans and petty traders.

He said: “This event was put together in honour of our members because of our strong belief in celebrating our own people. God willing, we shall continue to roll out the drums for our members. Tonight affords us another opportunity to showcase some of the best and brightest in JBC.”

Addressing the awardees, Babalola said: “You have made us proud as members of this great club and more importantly as Ibadan sons. Providence has bestowed on you favours and great privilege. And with privilege and power comes a heavy weight of responsibility.

“My sincere desire is to see you individually and collectively impacting positively our beloved motherland — Ibadanland. Specifically, I urge you to curate and mentor Ibadan sons and daughters like yourselves with a view to ensuring that your legacies are unending.”

He commended the efforts of the pioneer members and past presidents of the club, from the first president, Chief Adeyemi Soladoye, to the immediate past president, Chief Olukayode Taiwo, in taking the club to an enviable position in the comity of clubs in Ibadan and Oyo State in general.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of an ‘Exemplary Lifetime Achievement Award’ to renowned businessman, the Asiwaju of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Amao, in recognition of his humanitarian services, particularly to Ibadan, and his support for the JBC over the years.