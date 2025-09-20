Jeremiah Olagunju to release new single ‘Reign for You’

Jeremiah Olagunju is a rising star in the gospel music scene, known for his exceptional talent as a drummer, arranger, and producer. With a career marked by notable performances on international stages, including the Mother Africa Concert in Côte d’Ivoire and AfroNation Ghana, Jeremiah has refined his craft and gained valuable experience.

Recently, Jeremiah released “Oba Alagbara,” a powerful collaboration with his mother that celebrates God’s sovereignty. This project showcased not only his technical skills but also his deep conviction and faith. Jeremiah’s music is a reflection of his personal journey, with each note and lyric pointing to God’s greatness and inspiring hope.

As Jeremiah prepares to release his new single “Reign for You,” anticipation is building. This upcoming worship anthem promises to be a powerful expression of faith, merging Jeremiah’s musical expertise with a deep spiritual message. With “Reign for You,” Jeremiah continues his commitment to creating music that uplifts, transforms, and leads people into God’s presence.

Through his music, Jeremiah Olagunju is making a meaningful impact, inspiring listeners with his faith-driven artistry. As he embarks on this new chapter in his musical journey, his dedication to his craft and his faith is evident in every aspect of his work. “Reign for You” is set to be a significant addition to Jeremiah’s discography, further establishing him as a rising talent in the gospel music world.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE