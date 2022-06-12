Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry

AFTER over two years of carrying out their Bible teaching work virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced resumption of all forms of public witnessing with the exception of the door-to-door ministry.

The national spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, explained that the directive was received on May 31, adding, “Jehovah’s Witnesses are happy with the opportunity to once again share their message of hope with their neighbours. While phone witnessing is very helpful, it has obvious limitations that will now be cared for with the resumption of our public ministry.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed in-person meetings on April 1, 2022, but kept their public preaching on virtual platforms. They will now be seen in public places, including parks, ports and streets displaying their witnessing carts, and conducting Bible studies. They will carry out their public witnessing in compliance with existing government guidelines on COVID-19,” the release added.