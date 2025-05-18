Jehovah’s Witnesses begin 2025 regional conventions June 6 in Ibadan

A large gathering of delegates from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Kwara states — totaling over 40,000 members of Jehovah’s Witnesses — will converge in the ancient city of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, for the annual convention of the global organisation.

The 2025 convention, which will take place simultaneously in major cities around the world, aims to inspire communities and boost the local economy. The theme for this highly anticipated convention series is “Pure Worship.”

Starting on the weekend of June 6, 2025, the annual convention will run for 13 weeks, concluding on August 29, 2025, at the Ifatumo Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ibadan.

Last year, approximately 11 million people attended over 6,000 three-day conventions organized by Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide.

Professor Gill Adekannbi, the spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, shared highlights of the convention with journalists, explaining that this year’s theme is designed to bring clarity to those searching for hope. He stated that attendees should leave feeling refreshed and re-energized, with a deeper understanding of worship and how it can help them navigate today’s challenges.

The convention will feature Bible-based videos, discourses, and interviews on topics such as:

• “Applying the Lessons from Jesus’ First Miracles”

• “Take These Things Away from Here”

• “The Good News According to Jesus: Episode 3 — ‘I Am He’”

• “Do You Worship What You Know?”

Professor Adekannbi emphasised that Jehovah’s Witnesses are one of the largest non-profit convention organizations in the world, dedicated to preaching the good news of God’s Kingdom, which offers lasting solutions to humanity’s many problems.

Recognising that many in the community are concerned about matters of faith and spirituality, he invites all to attend the annual global convention series for a motivating exploration of sincere reverence and worship, providing refreshment in a troubled world.

“We look forward to once again collaborating with city officials to bring this exciting convention program to the people,” he said.

A highlight of Saturday’s program will be the baptism of local candidates. Many attendees will be eager to view Episode 2 of The Good News According to Jesus, part of an 18-episode video series that comprehensively covers the life and ministry of Jesus Christ based solely on the Gospel accounts. Episode 1 premiered as a special feature at last year’s convention series, and Episode 2will be shown in full this year.

It is important to note that no collection will be taken during the convention.

Adekannbi also elaborated on the event’s schedule:

• Friday: 8:20 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

• Saturday: 8:20 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

• Sunday: 8:20 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Each day includes a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break.