Jega decries leadership deficit, calls for value-driven governance in Nigeria

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has said that except Nigeria’s leaders promote transformative, value-driven leadership that focuses on national interest, the nation’s development will remain stunted.

Jega, who spoke at the public presentation of a new book, “Transformative Leadership in Practice: NILDS Under Professor Abubakar Suleiman”, in Abuja, noted that the publication offered a “compelling case study” of how purposeful leadership could rebuild institutions by restoring people’s confidence in what they stood for.

The former INEC boss stated, “This book provides empirical evidence that transformative leadership is not theoretical, it works.

“Professor Suleiman’s work at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) shows that when vision meets courage, even a public institution can evolve into a center of excellence.

“Under Professor Suleiman’s six-year tenure, NILDS increased its staff strength by more than 60%, analyzed over 1,300 bills, conducted more than 700 training programmes for lawmakers and civil society actors, and completed its permanent headquarters, a project stalled for over a decade.”

According to Jega, such records contrast sharply with the inefficiency that defines many public institutions, as he suggested that Nigeria’s reform agenda must begin with changing the mindset and ethics of its leaders at all levels.

Jega continued, “We cannot continue to lament the weakness of our institutions while rewarding mediocrity and political patronage.

“Leadership must be guided by service, not self-interest.”

The event also marked Sulaiman’s 60th birthday, providing the opportunity for a national conversation on leadership reform and agenda-setting in Nigeria.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Muhammed Bello Adoke (SAN), also spoke glowingly of Suleiman, calling him an “institution builder” whose leadership of the National Planning Commission brought professionalism and structure to national policy coordination.

He noted, “Although his appointment came toward the end of our administration, Professor Suleiman’s impact was immediate.

“He brought reform, efficiency, and accountability — values our public institutions urgently need today.”

On his part, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, observed Nigeria’s problems were not as a result of lack of intellect but of integrity. He commended Suleiman for demonstrating that moral leadership was possible in public life.

“He is a man of simplicity, empathy, and discipline — a professor in leadership as much as in politics.

“Nigeria’s renewal depends on leaders who embody those same values”, the royal father said.

The President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan recalled working closely with Suleiman as Chair of the NILDS Governing Council, calling him “a reformer who turned ideas into action.”

Lawan said, “We created new departments like the Institute for Legislative Security Analysis and the Democracy Lab.

“His tenure redefined NILDS as a hub of knowledge, professionalism, and innovation.”

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Job Creation at the Presidency, commended Suleiman’s legacy, which he noted was exemplified by his commitment to nurturing future leaders.

“His brand of leadership shows how mentorship and vision can strengthen governance and national development,” the aide said.

