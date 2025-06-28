Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wed in Venice

Amazon and Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos and journalist-helicopter pilot, Lauren Sánchez are officially married.

Sánchez shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple in their wedding attire during their star-studded celebration in Venice, Italy.

In the photo, Sánchez and Bezos smile as they walk up the aisle, surrounded by guests. She wears a lace mermaid gown, while Bezos dons a sharp black tuxedo.

Sánchez captioned the post with the date “06/27/2025” and a pink heart emoji.

Before the ceremony, the couple was seen on Thursday sharing a kiss en route to an evening reception in the gardens of Madonna dell’Orto Church.

Their formal wedding reportedly took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to People, in a black-tie event attended by about 200 guests.

Sánchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. She later revealed in Vogue that the design was inspired by Sophia Loren.

The post also featured images of her trying on the dress.

The guest list included major celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Ellie Goulding, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, and Usher.

Photos captured them leaving luxury hotels in Venice dressed in formal wear for the occasion.

Bezos, whose net worth is estimated at $215 billion by Forbes, and Sánchez made use of local Venetian vendors for their wedding.

According to the AP, about 80% of services came from nearby businesses, including 140-year-old pastry shop Rosa Salva and Murano glass specialists Laguna B.

The event was organized by Lanza & Baucina, the global planning firm also behind George and Amal Clooney’s Venice wedding in 2014.

A statement from the planners said:

“From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events.”

Instead of gifts, guests were asked to support three Venetian charities to which the couple would donate on their behalf.

Despite the glamour, the wedding drew protests from residents and groups like Greenpeace. Protesters criticized over-tourism and the city’s use for private luxury events.

One Greenpeace banner read:

“If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax.”

Simona Abbate, a protester, told Reuters:

“We think that one big billionaire can’t rent a city for his pleasure.”

Still, Venice’s mayor welcomed the couple, saying the city was “very proud” to host them and their guests.

Simone Venturini, Venice’s deputy mayor, added:

“No, we play in another league, so people compete to get married in Venice.”

A man named John, who works in tourism, also shared with ABC News:

“The work in the city is at a high level in this moment and everybody is excited or anxious for the event.”

Both Bezos and Sánchez have been married before. Bezos divorced MacKenzie Scott in 2019 after 25 years and shares four children with her.

Sánchez was married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell for 14 years. They divorced in 2019 and have two children together.

She also has an older son, Nikko Gonzalez, from a previous relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.