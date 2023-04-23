Renowned Nigerian music producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has spoken out about the backlash he faced after a video of him massaging a lady’s buttocks went viral.

Don Jazzy revealed on the Doyin’s Corner podcast, hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, that his action did not sit well with many people.

The music mogul explained that there were different reasons why people were unhappy with the video. Firstly, the video was ‘out of character’ for him, as he does not normally engage in such behaviour.

Additionally, he believes that some people became jealous and angry because he has a large female fan base.

“A lot of people didn’t like…There is a massage video I did. I’m promoting my music. Some people did not like that I was massaging bumbum. I feel like a lot of people were not happy about that…Jealousy wan kill some of them so they just started getting angry,” Don Jazzy said.

The incident reportedly resulted in the loss of some of his admirers, known as his ‘toasters’. Nonetheless, Don Jazzy remains one of Nigeria’s most influential music producers, having produced hit songs for several Nigerian artists.

