Jealous wife stabs rival to death over sex turns

A 25-year old woman, Rebecca Nicodemus, has been dragged before Akure Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State for stabbing her rival wife, Precious Nicodemus, to death over sex turns with their husband.

The accused, who resides in Ode-Irele in Irele Local Government Area of the state, was said to have attacked the first wife for getting special attention from their husband and neglecting her despite being the younger wife.

The accused was said to have confronted the first wife, while coming out of their husband’s room and stabbed her to death claiming that their husband had been expending all his energy and attention on the first wife while neglecting her.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead and her remains were deposited at the morgue.

The police prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, informed the court that the defendant killed the deceased by stabbing her with a knife at her left back side which resulted to her death.

He told the court that the accused who is a farmer committed the offence at about 5.00am at Idogun Camp Ode-Irele in Ondo.

Charge sheet read in part, ”that you, Rebecca Nicodemus, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did kill by stabbing one Precious Nicodemus with a knife at her left back side which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006”

The accused pleaded not guilty but explained that “I married my husband, Paul Nicodemus. I came to Ondo State in January, 2022 and we were living in the same house, I’m a farmer and we have been relating together in harmony alongside the deceased.

“On that fateful day, my husband was earlier with me in the living room, but had to excuse himself on the pretext that we were not free to continue with our love making.”

She, however, said she was angry when she discovered that her husband had returned into the room with the first wife while she was waiting for him to resume with their love making.

“I also heard them making derogatory remarks about me. So, I waited in the sitting room for them to come out from the room before I challenged her but she suddenly grabbed my clothes. So, I took a knife on the table in our sitting room and stabbed her at the back.

“She was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours but the doctor on duty confirmed her dead. It was not my intention to kill her, I over reacted in anger” she said.

However, her plea was not taken but the prosecutor who made an oral application to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the outcome of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case has been adjourned till February 22, 2022.