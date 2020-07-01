Jealous housewife cuts off husband’s penis in Taraba

Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning as a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar, cut off her husband’s penis with a knife.

The younger brother to the victim, Usman Umar, said that his brother, Aliyu Umar, was sleeping in the same room with his first wife, Halima, when she woke up at about 2 am and cut off his penis completely.

According to Usman, the wife was said to have drugged Umar before they went to bed which made her commit the crime without resistance from her husband.

Usman further explained that Halima was the first wife of his brother, adding that there have been serious crises between Halima and her husband since he took in a second wife about three years ago.

“Halima had continued to engage my brother and his new wife in crisis since their marriage about three years ago,” he said.

Usman said the victim was rushed from Tella, about 105 kilometres from the headquarters, to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo for medical attention.

Usman later confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his brother has been referred from FMC Jalingo to the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe, in neighbouring Gombe State which may have better facilities to handle his challenge.

It was gathered that Halima was promptly arrested by the police in Tella village and transferred to the police divisional headquarters in Mutum-Biyu, Gassol local government.

Halima is said to have a baby boy and currently carrying eight months of pregnancy for the husband.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Taraba Command, DSP David Misal confirmed the incident.

He said, “the suspect, Halima Umar is currently in our custody and would be charged to court after investigation.”

