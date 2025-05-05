JD Vance dismisses criticism of Trump’s AI image as Pope despite being catholic

Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic, has dismissed the backlash against President Donald Trump’s controversial AI-generated image of him dressed as the pope.

The image, which showed Trump in papal attire sitting on a throne, drew strong criticism from Catholic leaders.

When conservative commentator Bill Kristol questioned Vance on X, asking if he was “fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father,” Vance responded, “As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen.”

Vance’s response contrasts with the outrage expressed by Catholic figures like Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Dolan called the image “brutta figura,” meaning “embarrassing.”

The New York State Catholic Conference also condemned the image, stating it was “not clever or funny.”

While some Catholic leaders have expressed their disapproval, Vance’s dismissal of the criticism highlights a differing perspective within the Catholic community on the matter.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump, noting his respect for Pope Francis and commitment to religious liberty.

The backlash comes just days before the papal conclave, set to begin on May 7, to elect the next pope.

(ABC News)