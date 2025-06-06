JD Vance breaks silence amid Trump-Musk fight

US Vice President J.D. Vance has publicly expressed his support for President Donald Trump amid an escalating online feud between Trump and Elon Musk, a former ally and key campaign donor.

“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him,” Vance said on X.

Tribune Online reports the feud between Trump and Musk intensified after Musk criticised Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which is currently being considered by the Senate.

Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination” and urged his followers to contact their senators and congressmen to oppose it. Trump responded by saying he was “disappointed” with Musk.

Musk also brought Vance into the row by endorsing a post suggesting Trump should be impeached and Vance should replace him as president.

Vance, however, remained calm and even joked about the situation while announcing an upcoming interview with podcaster Theo Vaughn, saying, “Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?”

The row between Trump and Musk has turned personal, with both exchanging barbs on social media.

Musk claimed Trump would have lost the election without his support, saying, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude.” Trump fired back, stating, “Elon was ‘wearing thin.’ I asked him to leave. I took away his EV Mandate… and he just went CRAZY!”

Despite the escalating tensions, Vance’s statement of support for Trump indicates where his loyalty lies.