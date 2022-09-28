JCI returns out-of-school children to class in Ibadan

No fewer than two out-of-school students have been re-enrolled in schools by the Junior Chamber International Odua (JCI Odua) in Oyo State.

The programme which was supported by Siegener Sabithos Global and other NGOs to run a two-day project tagged “Educate The Child And Person With Disability” aimed at enrolling out-of-school students back in school on the first day and educating people with disability (PWD) on the importance of education on the second day.

Making the disclosure on Monday, day one of the programme at Chief Agbaje Memorial School Ibadan, the JCIOdua president, JCIN Amb. Hammed Lateef said the beneficiaries were picked randomly on the street and they attend different schools in Ibadan.

Lateef said, “during the course of the project, we saw Shukurat Oladipupo of Elekuro Junior School and Azeez Taofeek Chief Agbaje Memorial School roaming the street when their colleagues are in class and we see the need to help them get back to class, we are here this morning to present some study items to them and their colleagues,” he said.

He restated the organisation’s commitment to helping more out-of-school children in the subsequent projects, and how the organisation is working hard to get more sponsorships and supports in other to do so.

The principal of Chief Agbaje Memorial School while appreciating the team said “we are grateful, and we have many out-of-school children in this school, they became truants for one reason or the other, and we want the JCIOdua and organisations like them to come to our aid in enrolling them back to school.

At the school, another boy identified as Abdulsalam, who is an orphan was brought out, the teacher said “one woman brought him back to school, he was found around the market roaming about, she also bought her uniform so he can go back to school”.

The teacher further explained that he was seen taking harmful substances, he stopped going to school and started working in the market helping the woman in question pack her cartoons. “The boy said he stays in Amuloko, he has no one, his mother is dead and the father is nowhere to be found,” she said.

She begged the organisation to also help the boy, the boy said he stays with his grandma at the moment.

The JCIOdua team Tuesday concluded the programme by visiting St. Luke’s Grammar School, Molete Ibadan, a specialised school to educate students with disability on the importance of education and present some useful items to them.