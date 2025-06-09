JCI Oluyole empowers over 150 youths in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation, JCI Oluyole, in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria, has empowered about 150 youths in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The employability and entrepreneurship fair, which witnessedthe attendance of job seekers, final-year students, corps members, young professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs, was held on Saturday at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

In his remarks, the President, JCI Oluyole, Busola Joseph, noted that the fair was designed to equip participants with soft skills, employability competencies, and entrepreneurial insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce.

Joseph emphasised the value of self-development and intentional career growth. She said, “This initiative was powered by two purpose-driven organisations, JCI Oluyole and Jobberman Nigeria, both deeply committed to human capacity development. I urge every participant to take full advantage of the knowledge and networks gained today.

“Together, we continue to build a community of empowered, employable, and entrepreneurial young people.”

