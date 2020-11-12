JCI Oluyole adopts, offers JSS 3 student, Azeez, scholarship  

AS part of its commitments to impacting lives through education scholarship to exceptionally brilliant indigenous students in their community, Junior Chamber International (JCI), Oluyole Chapter, on Thursday, gave scholarship to a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in Oyo State.

Damilare Azeez, a JSS 3 student of Urban Day Secondary School, Gbagi, Ibadan, was the beneficiary of this year’s programme of JCI, Oluyole Chapter.

Speaking while announcing the package for Azeez, JCI Oluyole President 2020, Sunday Adepoju, said the gesture was in fulfillment of part of their creed ‘Service to humanity is the best work of life’.

“As we give hope through scholarship from (JSS 3 to university level) to an indigenous student of Urban Day Secondary School, Damilare Azeez, I believe we are fulfilling our purposes as members of JCI.

“Today’s programme ‘educate a child/coach the young’, is a project being executed by JCI Oluyole chapter for the past 10 years. This is a project to fish out indigenous students who are exceptionally brilliant, but because of financial constraints they are unable to advance in academics.

“We try to look for a brilliant student and fund his or her school fee. It’s a form of scholarship from the present class to higher institution and even until he or she gets a job and becomes a stable member of the community.

“Today, we picked the sponsorship of Damilare Azeez who is an orphan, and we are providing his uniform, sanders, house wears, daily allowance from today and anything related to his health, we are there for him.

“I want to congratulate Azeez and his guardian, we are happy to adopt him. We want to give him hope; we will cater for his education and his life entirely.

“I will urge him to justify this scholarship, to remain focused and steadfast and not to waste this scholarship,” Adepoju stated.

An elated Azeez promised not to disappoint JCI for its kind gesture extended to him, saying “it’s indeed a boost for my career.

“This is an opportunity for me to prove myself because what I got today is a good transformation for my career and I promise not to misuse this opportunity, I promise to be a good ambassador of JCI,” Azeez told the Nigerian Tribune.

