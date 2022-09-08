JCI Olubadan holds maiden leadership and business summit

Junior Chamber International (JCI), Olubadan chapter, recently held its first ever leadership and business summit at Ibadan Business School, Bodija.

At the summit themed ‘Raising Responsible Leaders in Extraordinary Times,’ over 200 young persons were in attendance from within Ibadan and its environs.

The summit was hosted under the Leadership of JCIN Ambassador, Julius Pennant Jegede (Host President) and Planning Committee chaired by JCIN Ambassador Helen Ikhille.

Dr Kayode Thomas, CEO/MD Bell Oil and Gas, was the keynote speaker at the event. His keynote address was an inspiring highlight of the summit.

During the summit, a presentation of ₦250,000 business grant was made to the winner of the best business pitch, having met the criteria for selection. It was sponsored by Rufigio Communications. The first runner up also received ₦100,000 sponsored by Ynorth Wears.

The summit also featured two panel sessions: “Organisational Leadership in Business” and “Leadership in Politics,” with panelists selected from renowned leaders in the business world and politics.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Among the panelists were: Hon. Seyi Adisa, a member of Oyo House of Assembly representing Afijio Constituency; Hon. Abayomi Oke, Immmediate Past Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Oyo State; Mr Oludotun Omoyele, Assistant Director (Legislative Office of the Clerk) Lagos State House of Assembly.

In the Business segment, the panelists were: Mrs Angela Olarewaju, Marketing Communications Strategist; Mrs Ruth Appiah-Idowu, CEO Loiry Ventures Nigeria Limited.; Mr Olayinka Olakayode Vincent, Category Manager, Dairy and Cereal Promasidor Nigeria Limited; Mrs Seun Bamiro, CEO, Ynorth Wears; and Mrs Temitope Adeola Sule-Akinsemoyin, CEO/Chief Aesthetician/Creative Director, Zahab Ltd.





The National President of JCI Nigeria was represented by the Executive Vice President, Southwest who is also the SSA to Lagos State Government in person of JCIN Ambassador Oluwatoyin Atanda.

Other dignitaries present at the summit included JCIN National Vice President, Southwest District 1, JCIN Ambassador Gafar Odubote; JCI Senator Henry Adedokun; past presidents of JCI Olubadan and many others.