JCI Odua presents gifts to New Year babies, others in Oyo

The Junior Chamber International Odua (JCI Odua) with the Anifowose-Kelani helping hand on 1st, January 2023, the new year day has rejoiced with mothers and families of the first, second and third newly born babies at Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The Project which was the third edition was founded in honour of JCI Sen Anifowose Kelani the founder of JCIOdua.

The JCI Odua members led by the President JCIN Amb Adedeji Adeleye, the Founder, Tunde Anifowoshe Kelani, JCI Sen. Titilayo MATESUN, JCI Sen. Babajide oguntokun, JCIN AMB. Babatunde Agoro and the Chairperson JC Ayomide Ologbauma along side Adeoyo hospital management and staff presents these items to Sobande Itunu, Oso Modupe and Adelana Abisola who are the beneficiaries and the families of the first three babies that were conceived in January 2023.

Kelani while addressing the management of Adeoyo hospital proposed that the JCI and the management should come up with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would established a health benefit program for JCI members and the society at large which he urge the management to make it institutional.

Doctor Peter Ogundijo, on behalf of the hospital management expressed gratitude to the organisation, and prayed for God intervention for the programme to grow so it can benefit the community at large.

Moreso, the organisation presented food items and financial assistance to Mrs Risikatu Akande, Mrs Dolapo Omoniyi and Mrs Labake Ayomide who are widows that were picked randomly.

In concluding the event, the organisation made another visit to The Total Orphanage Home to present food items, financial assistance.



The founder, Kelani expresses his happiness for continuous execution of the annual project and wishes that the project get expanded, as well as developed so it can be institutionalised and get a global recognition and be carried out at the national level.