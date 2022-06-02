JCI Nigeria opens voting for TOYP awards

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has opened voting for its annual ­Ten Outstanding Young Person (TOYP) awards for 2022.

While announcing the finalists for the year, the chairperson of the JCI Nigeria TOYP award planning committee, Olubunmi Ajayi, said the finalists were selected by the panel of judges out of the shortlisted 50 from the initial total of 2,034 entries received for the 2022 edition of the global award.

Ajayi noted that the finalists would now go into the online voting phase, which would last between June 1 and 30 on the awards’ official website and open for the general public to decide winners in the 10 categories of the award.

“The process of determining the final honorees has been a rigorous one. We have ensured to maintain the commitment of JCI Nigeria to sustain the integrity of the TOYP Awards. Some of the successful nominees also stand a chance of emerging as honorees at the global JCI TOYP event in Hong Kong, China in November 2022,” Ajayi said.

According to the list, Bayo Omoboriowo, Farida Yahaya and Adebowale Adedayo were shortlisted in the Cultural Achievement category; the trio of Tunde Onakoya, Precious Ebere and Zion Oshiobugie were shortlisted for the Contribution to Children, World Peace and Human Right category while Edewor Edirin Aghogho, Bukola Alada and Olasunkanmi Opeifa were shortlisted for Academic Accomplishment category.

The Business, Economic or Entrepreneurial Accomplishment category has Chioma Ukpabi, Chidi Nwaogu and Steve Okeleji. Runcie C. W. Chidebe, Oladiwura (‘Diwura) Oladepo and Raheem Yusuff Olatunji would be vying for honour in the Humanitarian and Voluntary Leadership while Bukola Bolarinwa, Idris Ola and Babatunde Bale would be contesting in the Medical Innovation category.

In the Moral and Environmental Leadership category, Intissar Bashir Kurfi, Yetunde Deborah Fadeyi and Suunen Atsuwe would compete. Victoria Nwanna is up against her fellow teammate Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim and Oyeniyi Temiloluwa Awawu in the Personal Achievement category while Babayemi Olawole Olaniyan, Abiodun Oluwaseun and Babajide Balogun are the finalists in the Political, Legal and Government category. In the Scientific and/or Technical Development, Joel Ogunsola, Farmer Ogbole Samson and Amanda Obidike will battle for honour.

The judges for the 2022 JCI Nigeria TOYP include; Onyinye Mbeledogu, JCI Senator; Titilope Oguntuga, 2020 JCI Nigeria Past President who currently heads Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand at Lafarge Africa Plc; Prof. Wesley Nafarnda, a professor of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the University of Abuja; Jaiyeola ‘Wale Balogun, a seasoned trainer and facilitator and a Managing Partner at Wrightsors Advisory; Taiwo Olawole who is the first Secretary to the Embassy of Nigeria to Ethiopia and Djibouti, and Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the African Union and UNECA; Dr Raymond Asemakaha, a successful serial entrepreneur and international consultant; Dr Kingsley Okafor, a Consultant/Specialist Physician in Community Medicine & Public Health department of Bingham University; Edward Aigbedion a Senior Process Control Engineer at Nigeria LNG Limited and the Chairman of Wideponds Nigeria Limited and Dr Fadila Abubakar Sodangi, a solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

According to Ajayi, UHY Maaji, a leading auditing firm in Nigeria, would manage the voting process and collation of votes.

She added that the eventual 10 honorees of the 2022 TOYP Award of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria would be presented with the award at a gala event and celebration of the International Youth Day event to be held on Thursday, August 17, 2022, in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

JCI Nigeria opens voting for TOYP awards