JCI develops capacity of entrepreneurs in Ibadan

Junior Chamber International (JCI) has held a summit to develop the capacity of entrepreneurs in the city of Ibadan. Held on January 12, the event known as the Sina Adegunle Business Summit is in its second edition.

The panel session was moderated by JCI Senator Feyisayomi Oyeleke, the first female president of JCI Ibadan. The panellists who discussed issues bordering on ‘The Future of Business’ included Adejoke Lasisi, winner MSME award of the year and multiple grant winner; Mr Jubril Aliyu, and award-winning clothier; Mr Babatunde Ojobaro, founder and Creative Director of Theatre Hub Africa; Mr Ayodeji Alayande, a fashion entrepreneur and Mrs Temi Alade-Mustapha, the convener of Money Mathematicians Network. They shared lessons from their experiences, as well as tips and nuggets on how to navigate the world of business in Ibadan, and Nigeria in general

The event also featured a business pitch competition by six people shortlisted from a pool of business plans earlier submitted by a business based in Ibadan. At the end of the competition, Miss Fiyinfolu Olajolo emerged winner of the grand prize, while other finalists got cash compensations

The event, which was anchored by Mr Rotimi Martins, the executive producer of PERA Awards (popularly known as Alariwo of Africa), had about 200 young entrepreneurs in attendance.

The event is held annually in honour Dr Sina Adegunle, chairman of Princeton Group and a JCI senator who was president of the local organisation in 1997/98. The summit coincides with the birthday of the honouree.

The president of JCI Ibadan, Adeola Adelabu, noted that Dr Sina Adegunle was being honoured with the summit in recognition of his doggedness in business and his willingness to help others grow.

Friends and guests of the honouree used the occasion to fete Dr Adegunle. They appreciated him for his service to the organization and humanity. They pledged their support for future editions of the summit.

The honouree, in his remarks, thanked everyone for their presence and support. He reiterated his commitment to mentor young minds to business success. He was presented with a beautiful portrait and a birthday cake while a saxophonist played some birthday tunes for the celebrant.

