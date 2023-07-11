Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu has said he was once paid #3,000 for 11 scenes in a movie.

In a video by Gossip Mill Nigeria, Alebiosu said it was an unforgettable moment for him the day he was paid an absurd amount despite working so hard by appearing 11 times in the movie.

The actor stated that it was just a few days till Christmas and that he expected to earn enough money for his role in the film to feed his family, but this was different for her.

He stated that after getting the #3,000, he boarded a bus and cried uncontrollably till he arrived home.

This comes after actress Jaiye Kuti slammed senior Nollywood colleagues on social media for seeking help.

