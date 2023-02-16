Segun Adebayo

Jay Newton has added another feather to his music career cap as his new release “YOUR GRACE” debuts at number one on ‘Gospel Top 20’ and ‘In Worship’ playlists curated by #MusicUnitesAfrica on Apple Music.

The single which premiered worldwide earlier today scored the number 1 spot on the two gospel music playlists. The single which marked his official return to music recording is the first of many more planned gospel releases by Jay Newton to herald his transition and reinvention as a gospel artist and minister.

The song with its mid-tempo rhythm, riffs and smooth melodies is Newton’s first solo release after about 4 years away from music, marking his return to the recording booth. If this addition hours after its release is any indication of what’s to come, then we are in for a considerably good run on the airwaves and radio charts in the weeks ahead.

EJ Newton formerly known as “Jay Newton” is a US-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer, performer and minister. He is also the lead pastor and founder of Great Grace Ministries, and Great Grace Music the label under which ‘Your Grace’ was released.