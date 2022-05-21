Jaw-dropping, breathtaking looks at the 2022 AMVCA

By Tribune Online
Jaw-dropping, breathtaking looks

The grand finale of the eighth edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on Saturday, May 14, and the different fashion statements were truly beautiful.

The event made a great comeback after a two-year break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with its one-week long event.

Asides the fact that the AMVCA is an opportunity for celebrities to get recognised for their outstanding achievements in television, film and the social media, it is also an opportunity for celebrities and other guests to show up in amazing attires and let people see how fashionable they are.

The events surely had glitter, shimmer, shine, colours, silhouettes, everything!

Of course, Saturday Tribune had some favourite looks. Check them out.

 

PHOTOS:


Instagram

