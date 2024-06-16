Rising R&B star Jasën Blu has solidified his reputation as a student of global music legends while consistently creating music that meets legendary standards.

His latest release, “Faraway (My Heart Goes…),” is a smooth, harmony-heavy neo-soul and R&B track.

As always, Blu wrote and produced the song himself through his SoundQraft LLC production company, further enhancing his repute.

Previously, Blu has paid homage to his favorite legends like D’Angelo with “Brown Shuga” and Usher Raymond with “U Remind Me (2020 Pidgin Acoustic)”, both of which were featured on his 2020 EP, “Road 2 Soulwave.”

For his new release, he brings it closer to home by collaborating with Afropop pioneer Tony Tetuila, a former member of Nigeria’s notable Hip-Hop and Afrobeats group Remedies.

In “Faraway (My Heart Goes…),” Blu revives the famous chorus of Tetuila’s national pop hit “My Heart Go Jigi Jigi” from Tetuila’s 2001 debut album My Car, transforming it into a lush R&B record that instantly garnered Tetuila’s approval.

In a radio chat with on-air personality Tayo “OSYB” Ogunsusi on the Super Breakfast Show on Super FM Lagos, Blu shared that the record was inspired by a conversation about Nigerian music legends with his friend in late 2023.

“I was having this music conversation with my good friend Rayo Kasali, a brand specialist and photographer, around July, maybe August last year,” Blu explained.

He emphasised the value of older Nigerian hit music and encouraged new generation artists to tap into this nostalgia to create new hits, similar to practices in the West. This approach helps keep the legacy of past music and artists alive while also allowing new artists to make history-preserving hits.

Blu recounted that the idea for “Faraway” came from this conversation, during which the Tony Tetuila hit was mentioned. “I told Kasali I would create something from that song,” Blu said. He went home, wrote “Faraway,” and recorded it a few weeks later.

To gain Tetuila’s approval for the new record, Blu reached out to his longtime friend and fellow recording artist and producer Dre-Sticks, who connected him with Tony Tetuila. With the assistance of legendary Nigerian radio DJ Boombastic, Blu was able to meet Tetuila. “Fortunately, he loved the record, and gave it his blessings and permission for other required legal due diligence,” Blu recounted. Meeting Tetuila, who he had admired growing up, was a cherished moment for Blu.

“Faraway (My Heart Goes…)” marks Blu’s first release of 2024, following four releases in 2023, including “Chill,” “Summertime,” “BluFunk,” and its RockOut remix with rap artist Hotyce. All were released through his independent labels LoneLegion Music and Nubiana Records. With these consistent releases, Blu is building up to his full-length debut, expected to arrive in the latter half of 2024.

Blu continues to demonstrate his talent and dedication to his craft, blending nostalgia with innovation to create music that resonates with both older and newer generations. His collaboration with Tetuila on “Faraway” not only honors a Nigerian music legend but also showcases Blu’s ability to reinterpret classic hits for modern audiences.

