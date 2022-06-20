Japan set to fine Twitter, Meta, Google if they neglect domestic registry ― Nikkei

The Japanese government is set to levy fines against 48 tech companies including Twitter Inc., Facebook- owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google for failing to register their headquarters in the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

