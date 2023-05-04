Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have joined forces for another set of funding to support climate action, drive green transformation, and ensure climate-resilient sustainable development.

According to a release by UNDP, the second phase of the Japan Supplementary Budget funds seeks to respond to the growing demand of developing countries supported by UNDP to take climate action and deliver on national climate pledges (also known as NDC), while also addressing complex current crises that pose a critical threat to global human security.

Priorities of the new support package include increasing resilience and adapting to climate impacts on food security; reducing risk from climate-induced events such as floods and mudslides, and driving innovation to urgently advance renewable energy, sustainable transportation, energy efficiency and energy access for the most vulnerable communities.

“The 1.5°C limit of the global temperature rise as set by the Paris Agreement is still within reach. But as the UN Secretary-General said, it will take a quantum leap in climate action. UNDP’s renewed partnership with Japan will serve to make this urgent action possible and tackle multi-faceted crises in many countries”, remarked Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support.

Japan’s $23.6 million contribution will assist 16 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, Africa, and Arab State regions through UNDP’s Climate Promise initiative. The countries included in the new phase of support are Armenia, Bhutan, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Malawi, Namibia, Nepal, Serbia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

The first round of funding from Japan enabled countries to advance new clean technologies and practices across different sectors such as in Egypt, Maldives and Bosnia and Herzegovina, develop policies that set ambitious climate action on the ground such as in Indonesia. In Kenya and Georgia, the initiative improved forest management to increase reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Tajikistan was able to install early-warning systems that strengthen resilience of the local communities.

UNDP’s Climate Promise is the largest global offer of support to countries on their national pledges to the Paris Agreement. Together with its partners, the initiative currently supports over 120 countries, representing 80 percent of all developing countries worldwide, to define their NDCs, by engaging stakeholders across Government and society. To date, 106 of these countries have submitted NDCs to the UNFCCC and are now working toward their implementation.

At COP26 in 2021, UNDP launched the new chapter of the Climate Promise - From Pledge to Impact - scaling up its support to turn NDC targets into concrete action. Japan became the largest supporter of this chapter of the global leading initiative and joined the longstanding funding partners Germany, Sweden, EU, Spain, Italy, as well as new funding partners including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Iceland, and Portugal, to accelerate these efforts in collaboration with the NDC Partnership.

The Government of Japan is also a vital partner in UNDP’s mission to end extreme poverty and accelerate the structural transformations to recover forward better and enable green transformation.