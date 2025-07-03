Japan Island has experienced 900 earthquakes in two weeks — Report

More than 900 earthquakes have struck Japan’s remote Tokara islands in just two weeks, keeping residents on edge and prompting fears of a larger disaster, officials have confirmed.

Seismic activity in the seas surrounding the sparsely populated island chain in southern Japan has been “very active” since 21 June, according to authorities. The series of tremors intensified with a magnitude 5.5 quake on Wednesday.

There have been no reports of structural damage or tsunami warnings, but residents have been advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

“It’s very scary to even fall asleep,” one resident told regional broadcaster MBC. “It feels like it’s always shaking.”

About 700 people live on seven of the 12 Tokara islands. Some of the islands lack hospitals, and the nearest medical facility is a six-hour ferry ride away in Kagoshima, the prefectural capital.

Chizuko Arikawa, a resident of Akusekijima island, described the unnerving moments before each tremor.

“You can hear a strange roar from the ocean before the quakes hit, especially at night. It’s eerie,” she told The Asahi Shimbun.

She and her husband, who run a cattle farm, say the experience has left them emotionally drained.

“Everyone’s exhausted. We just want it to stop,” she said.

Isamu Sakamoto, 60, who heads the local residents’ association, said the constant shaking has created a phantom sensation.

“After so many quakes, it now feels like the ground is shaking even when it’s not,” he said.

“The quakes start with a jolt from below, then the house sways. It’s sickening.”

Authorities said some locals in Toshima village have been struggling with sleep and fatigue. Officials also urged journalists to show restraint.

“We ask that you be considerate and not make excessive inquiries or interviews,” read a statement on the village website.

Guesthouses on the islands have paused tourist bookings, with some designated as emergency shelters.

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences around 1,500 earthquakes annually. Though tremor clusters have hit Tokara before, local reports say the current frequency is unusual.

The wave of seismic activity has coincided with rising national anxiety over a widely shared rumor predicting a major quake on 5 July. The claim, from a 1999 comic book by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki re-released in 2021, has led to trip cancellations and unease among the public.

While most quakes in Japan are mild, the nation is no stranger to devastation. A 2011 earthquake and tsunami killed more than 18,000 people. The government has long warned of a “once-in-a-century” megaquake that could kill over 300,000.

Earlier this week, officials urged new readiness measures like embankments and evacuation shelters but said much more needs to be done.

(CNN)