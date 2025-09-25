Japan cancels ‘Africa Hometown’ initiative for Nigerians, others

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced the cancellation of its “Africa Hometown” initiative for Nigeria and three other nations due to widespread confusion and misunderstandings over its purpose.

The initiative aimed to foster cultural and educational exchanges between four Japanese municipalities and four African countries, sparking speculation about immigration opportunities.

Japan, in a statement on the JICA website on Thursday, said the designation of hometowns for the initiative led to misunderstandings and confusion among the Japanese.

“At the thematic events of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) held this August, JICA announced the “JICA Africa Hometown” initiative. This initiative aimed at designating four municipalities in Japan as “JICA Africa Hometown” for four African countries, respectively, with the goal of promoting exchanges between them through various exchange programs.

“Originally, under this initiative, it was envisioned that exchange programs would be coordinated and implemented among the Japanese local governments, relevant African countries, and JICA. The specific details were to be determined later.

“However, JICA believes that the very nature of this initiative—namely, the term “hometown” and the fact that JICA would ‘designate’ Japanese local Governments as “hometowns”—led to misunderstandings and confusion within Japan, placing an excessive burden on the four municipalities. JICA sincerely apologizes to the municipalities involved for causing such a situation,” the statement read.

Continuing, JICA stated that the decision to withdraw the initiative was agreed on after consulting with all parties involved.

The statement further clarified the notion that the initiative was to promote immigration, adding that it has no plan as such, neither now nor in the future.

“Meanwhile, JICA believes that promoting international exchange,s including those involving Japanese local governments and countries including Africa, remains important. Following the withdrawal of the “JICA Africa Hometown” initiative, JICA intends to continue supporting efforts to promote such international exchanges.

“Furthermore, JICA wishes to take this opportunity to reiterate that it has never undertaken initiatives to promote immigration and has no plans to do so in the future”, the statement added.

The agency added that it remains committed to providing thorough explanations to the public regarding its activities, assuring its readiness to continue maintaining its meticulous management system regarding foreign nationals’ entry and stay in Japan associated with JICA programmes.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

