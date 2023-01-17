Japa syndrome: ‘Let’s renew our faith in Nigeria’, youths urged

By Ifedayo Ogunyemi
Following the massive human capital flight called ‘Japa’ experienced in the country, youths in Nigeria have been urged to renew their faith in the country.
The youth were urged to have a strong belief in the potential of the country to produce more successful young people who make a living through legitimate means.
The advice was handed down by a young realtor and Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo while addressing a gathering of young Nigerians who are members of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Abeokuta.
Adeyemo said greatness awaits any youth who makes honesty, consistency and integrity his pillars in the way he pursues his life dreams.
Despite facing numerous challenges, the realtor expressed confidence that the country will be great and better again with good ideology, leadership skills and faith in her potential for greatness.
Using himself as an example, he recalled how he started Pelican Valley estate with barely N2.5m and nurtured it to become a vibrant brand in less than 10 years.
He thanked the association for conferring on him the JCI Personality of the Month award while describing the group as a grooming ground for nurturing leadership ideology and skills for youths.
“Let’s renew our faith in Nigeria. You can be the good person you want to be and achieve what you want to achieve in.
“If I can do it with Pelican Valley without stealing, any young Nigerian can do same if he/she has the patience and perseverance. Nigeria is full of wealth and resources,” Adeyemo said.

