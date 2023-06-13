Nigeria has been ranked fourth among top ten African countries whose citizens spend a huge amount of money to obtain Schengen visas but later got rejected.
A recent analysis of visa expenditures by SchengenVisaInfo revealed the substantial financial burden African countries face in obtaining Schengen visas.
According to the findings, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia spent the most on Schengen visas in 2022 and are ahead of Nigeria in the African Continent.
Algeria leads with an expenditure of $15,787,992 and a 45.76% rejection of 392,053 applicants, followed closely by Morocco with $10,502,448 with a 28.20% rejection of 423,201 applicants. 3rd is ranked Tunisia with a total of 166,346 applicants where 29.05% of them got a rejection making a total of 48,909 refused applicants and $430,399,2 spent.
Nigeria is ranked 4th with a 45.14% rejection rate of 86,815 applicants, amounting to 39,189 being rejected, leading to the spending of $430,399,2. Egypt made fifth on the ranking with an 18.61% rejection rate of 167,995 applicants leading to 31,271 of them being refused and a total of $275,184,8 on expenditure.
According to the report, the ranking is based on latest available data received by the EU Commission, adding that “Many African travellers face complex procedures, lengthy waiting times, and also high rates of visa denials.”
These are the top 10 African countries with the highest expenditure on Schengen Visas:
|
Country
|
Uniform visas applied
|
Total uniform visas issued (including MEV)
|
Uniform visas not issued
|
Percentage of not issued
|
Expenditure
|
Algeria
|
392,053
|
191,187
|
179,409
|
45.76%
|
$15,787,992
|
Morocco
|
423,201
|
282,301
|
119,346
|
28.20%
|
$10,502,448
|
Tunisia
|
168,346
|
112,411
|
48,909
|
29.05%
|
$430,399,2
|
Nigeria
|
86,815
|
46,404
|
39,189
|
45.14%
|
$344,863,2
|
Egypt
|
167,995
|
133,357
|
31,271
|
18.61%
|
$275,184,8
|
Senegal
|
56,866
|
30,256
|
23,683
|
41.65%
|
$208,410,4
|
Ghana
|
42,124
|
23,112
|
18,363
|
43.59%
|
$161,594,4
|
Ivory Coast
|
57,319
|
37,544
|
15,967
|
27.86%
|
$140,509,6
|
Angola
|
56,172
|
40,987
|
14,621
|
26.03%
|
$128,664,8
|
Kenya
|
48,892
|
35,821
|
11,436
|
23.39%
|
$100,636,8
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
33,817
|
20,102
|
10,715
|
31.69%
|
$94,292,0
|
Cameroon
|
34,271
|
22,679
|
10,508
|
30.66%
|
$92,470,4
