The management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado-Ekiti has revealed that it has secured the approval of the board of the institution to fill vacant positions created as a result of those leaving the system for greener pastures abroad.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Kayode Olabanji, who spoke with newsmen at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the measures have removed the bureaucratic bottlenecks in recruitment towards addressing the increasing Japa syndrome in the health sector.

While commending the chairman, board of management, Dr Adedamola Dada, and his team for their approval and support, noting that it is already yielding results with the regular engagement of qualified medical personnel from its pool of interviewed applicants.

Olabanji, who explained that the hospital in the last year of the administration of Biodun Oyebanji has received tremendous support from the government in terms of the regular release of subsidies and worker welfare, added that tertiary institutions are currently undergoing a rebranding that would further enhance effective and efficient healthcare delivery for the people.

The CMD maintained that the patronage of the health institution has increased in the last few months due to the modern equipment and facilities available and the quality of services being provided to the patients by the specialists, consultants, doctors, and other categories of personnel.

According to him, the well-equipped Intensive Care Unit, computed tomography (CT) scan machine, and other equipment have been put in place for them to attend to all diagnoses and medical cases, saying that patients from neighbouring states were being referred to the teaching hospital.

He expressed optimism that the equipment would be effectively put to use with the connection of the hospital to the newly launched state Independent Power Project, which he said would in no small measure save the institution from the millions of naira used in running the industrial generating sets.

Olabanji disclosed that members of staff and the management team have regular interface with the newly introduced town hall meetings within the system, where “we let them know the situation of things and receive input from them for the progress of the hospital.”

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters about lack of motivation among the workers, disclosing that under him as CMD, matters of welfare and other emoluments were prioritised for all categories of workers, including the recent payment of hazard allowance released by the state government.

He said, “We all know all over the world that healthcare delivery involves a lot of money, and I can tell you that we have been doing well without any crisis in hospitals through the support of the governor, Biodun Oyebanji, even though we hope for more.

“Worker welfare is taking centre stage, and we are attending to the emoluments because it is our responsibility to give the best healthcare to the people with the help of our modern equipment.

“On the Japa syndrome, which we are not exempted from, I can report to you that we engaged the board of management on this situation, and we are already addressing it uniquely and nobly.

“We have been approved to replace those who have left us from the pool of qualified medical personnel interviewed. So there is no cause for alarm, unlike in other institutions, as regards the brain drain. We are doing this process meticulously.”

The CMD added that to further enhance seamless service delivery, the hospital is embracing public-private partnership arrangements across all units and departments.

