Jangebe: Abducted female students yet to be rescued ― Zamfara government

The Zamfara State Government has denied online and traditional media reports that the 317 Jangebe female students have been rescued.

A statement issued by the press secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Birninmagani on Sunday said the students are yet to be rescued.

According to a statement, “Some online media outlets have claimed the release of the female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe from unsubstantiated sources and the flimsy imagination of the Punch newspaper Zamfara State reporter who initiated the rumour.

“Gov. Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun and his aides have since Friday when the girls were abducted by gunmen not rested but have been working round the clock making frantic efforts that will lead to the safe release of the victims.

“The state government is not happy that someone who does not know the details of the situation will try to further hurt the victims’ parents, government and the security by ridiculing the effort with falsehood.

“The state government will come immediately and happily inform the world as soon as the girls are released.”