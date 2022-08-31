Jane Watson wins 10m, car from ’40& Fabulous’ Reality TV Show

Jane Watson has won N10 million and a car in the maiden edition of the Reality Television Show, 40& Fabulous Naija, which was organised to economically empower women.

Watson was announced as the winner at the grand finale of the Reality TV Show in Abuja.

Omotomilola Makanjuola came second, while Princess Okaine took the third position in the contest.

Speaking at the event, Jolly Nnenna Abani, Founder, Mother of Models, and organiser of 40&Fabulous, told newsmen that her organisation has been engaged in “taking the women off the street,” particularly vulnerable and abandoned women in society.

“We are re-branding, stabilising and empowering women. We are contributing to national development,” she said.

Abani argued that women who have crossed over 40 years could still learn new trades, and go back to school or start up businesses, regardless of their ages.

She explained that outside Nigeria, women who are over 70 years are still doing business or starting new trade “but here in Nigeria, it is as if once a woman is over 40 years, her life is over.





”We are here to say that age is not a barrier for new beginnings,’’ Abani said.

The Founder stated that the desire to lift women out of poverty spurred her to organise the Reality TV Programme.

“It is a family-friendly programme designed to take women out of the streets, those women backing their babies and carrying firewood on their heads.

“When I see that, it breaks my heart and whatever I have to make them better and pick up their pieces, I always do that.

“Some of them are used, dumped and rejected by men and some by society, marriage, nature and so on but they have got that talent that is there.

“The unique thing is that it will not promote nudity and promiscuity, but is poised to promote cultural decency, dignity and respect as well as empower Nigerian women who are above 40 years of age.”

She said the 10 contestants received training in the areas of photography, tips in managing money and entrepreneurship during the 60 days the programme was streamed on GOTV, Startimes, Wazobia TV, Wap TV, among other stations.

On her part, the winner of the show, Watson commended the organisers of the programme for their relentless efforts in upholding and projecting the dignity of womanhood.

She urged other women to see the need to participate in such programmes that promote entrepreneurship, cultural heritage and decency.