Jandor slams LASG over incessant building collapse

Governorship candidate of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), on Monday expressed deep sadness over the news of another collapsed uncompleted 7-storey building at Oniru area of the state, saying the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had been alive to its primary responsibility of protection of lives.

The 7-storey building under construction in Oniru area of the state collapsed in the early hours of Sunday and so far, six bodies had been retrieved from the debris by emergency responders at the scene of the incidence.

The PDP governorship candidate expressed this concern in a statement issued by Head, Media & Communications of his campaign, Mr. Gbenga Ogunleye.

The governorship hopeful, while giving this stand, maintained that no responsive government would allow the construction of a 7-storey building in a highbrow area of the state without the necessary approval, noting that the excuse given by the government that the owner of the property didn’t get the proper approval was lame and irresponsible.

This was just as he lamented the frequency of building collapse in the state and its attendant human casualties, which he said had become abnormal.

Adediran condoled with the families of the dead and urged the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to speed up the rescue efforts of the other victims yet to be recovered from the collapsed building.

“While I commiserate with the families of the victims who lost their lives, I also pray for the safe rescue of those still reportedly trapped in the collapsed building rubble. This incessant re-occurrence of avoidable loss of human lives in Lagos must stop,” he said.