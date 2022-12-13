Jandor promises reforms to improve ease of doing business

Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has promised to introduce reforms to improve the ease of doing business in the state if elected governor in 2023.

The PDP governorship candidate gave the pledge during a meeting with Computer Sellers Association, Artisans and Traders in Computer Village in Ward A, during his campaign tour of Ikeja Local Government Area of the state.

According to Jandor, part of the reforms would be to check excessive taxation, provide enabling infrastructures and curtail harassment of business outfits, especially in the informal sector in the state.

“As governor I would initiate reforms to aid business growth in Lagos; parts of which would be to look into the tax system, provide infrastructures, eliminate all forms of harassment in the market to make sure that people can easily come here and do business,” he said.

“My government would put a stop to harassment in markets across the state, under my watch nobody would be allowed to close down this market or any other market in the state,” he added.

This was just as the PDP chieftain equally promised to set up Technology hubs in five divisions in the state, saying talents that would help train those people would be recruited from this market, “and government will put them on contract.”

“Technology hubs would be set up in five divisions in the state. We will come into this market and get talents, that would help us train those people and government will put them on contract.

“Not only are we going to be encouraging the talent here, we would be patronizing the talent.

We would invest more in Computer Village,” he said.

The governorship candidate added that PDP administration in the state would make life meaningful for the people and formulate people-friendly policies.

Speaking earlier, Timi Davis, President Computer Operators Association in Computer Village, said the lack of easy access to the market often scared people away from patronizing the them.

He further complained about the epileptic power supply in the market, appealing to the the PDP governorship candidate to find a lasting solution when elected.

David further called for support from government for talented individuals in the market, to enable them learn and standardized their operations in the market.

“Power supply is bad here and is always affecting our businesses in this market.

“You can see generator everywhere; it is because of lack of power, we know power supply has been privatized, but it is worse here.





“We also have problem with the unstable exchange rate, it as affecting our businesses. This should be the best ICT market in Nigeria, Silicon Valley, but you can see where we are,” Davis lamented.

Also speaking, Yenigba Bose, leader of Hairdresser Association in Ikeja, appealed for a loan scheme for their members to expand their businesses, stressing that most of her members had been displaced due to expansion in the market and across Ikeja.

“A lot of us have been displaced due to the expansion exercise in the market and the shops they are building, we don’t have the resources to rent them.

“Some of us are struggling; we need soft loans from government that we can use to expand our businesses,” she said.

Speaking during a meeting with Muslims leaders in Ward A, at Anifowoshe in Ikeja, Jandor called for the support of the leaders towards his gubernatorial bid, pledging that he would run an inclusive administration that would put the people first in decision making.

Jandor, however, said he was not desperate to be governor, but was optimistic that the will of God would prevail.

“I am not desperate to be governor, but I know it is only God that gives power and makes one’s plan to come to pass,” he stated.

Earlier, leader of the Muslim Ummah, Imam Abd’Ganniy Sanni Olola, prayed for Jandor’s success at the poll, but stressed that as religious leaders they would welcome all candidates and parties.

In another campaign meeting with Auto, Tools and Workers Association in Ward M in Ikeja Local Government Area, Jandor said the traders had made valuable contributions to Lagos economy over the years, noting that his administration would provide a conducive atmosphere for business across the state and stop exploitation by hoodlums.

He charged the people to unite and vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the ruling party had failed in all sectors.

“I know what you face when you bring containers to Lagos, but we would put an end to that. The government that we have now has turned governance to business.

“When elected I would treat you equally, if the government have sense they would not treat you anyhow. Look at your contributions to the economy of Lagos, through Aspanda, and others, but they are doing this because they don’t have sense.

“I would run an inclusive administration that would carry everybody along,” he promised.

Leader of the association, Ikpendu Uche, said Lagosian were tired of bad governance and desirous of government that would meet their aspirations.

Uche noted that it was the first ever time that a governorship candidate was coming to identify with them at the grassroots, expressing gratitude for the gesture, even as he said they “would not forget a day like this.”

“Most masters here have their PVCs to vote, each have more than two people working with them and they too would vote.

“This is the first time a governorship candidate is coming to identify with us at the grassroots. We thank you, we would not forget a day like this.

“The people want a new government that will make polices that benefit them,” Uche said.