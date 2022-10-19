Jandor promises LG autonomy, free, compulsory education in Lagos

Governor candidate of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) on Wednesday flagged off his campaigns, promising that his administration would give autonomy to local governments across the state and increase funding for education if voted into office next year.

The PDP flag bearer made this known, while on a campaign tour of the Alimosho local government area, saying that his administration would ensure that funds accruing to councils across Lagos were not tempered with as, according to him, there would be a mechanism that would monitor judicious use of councils funds for projects that would benefit the people of the council.

The PDP chieftain lamented the deplorable state of infrastructural across councils areas across Lagos, saying that it was an indication of the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state.

“We would run a government that is responsive and accountable to the people of Lagos State. We would make sure that the roads are motorable.

“My administration would give autonomy to the councils, any amount given to them we would ensure it is judiciously spent in executing projects for the people in the council.

“This is part of the reason why I am doing wards tour of the state to see what the people need, I want to go everywhere across Lagos,” Jandor said.

During his campaign tour of Alimosho, Jandor received endorsement from political leaders, artisan groups and religious leaders in the council.

Receiving the PDP candidate, Chairman, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council, Owoeye Taiwo, lamented that despite the huge voting population of the people in the Alimosho, successive administrations in the state had not done much for the council, adding that several parts of the state lacked basic amenities and had been neglected.

Taiwo said the people were tired of failed promises by political leaders, advising the PDP candidate to keep to his campaign promises if elected into office after the gubernatorial election in 2023.

The PDP candidate also received endorsement from the tailors association in Alimosho during his campaign visit as a chairman of the body, Hakeem Kolade, pledged that the group would work assiduously towards the electoral victory of the PDP candidate in the gubernatorial.

Kolade noted that it was time for Lagos State to have a governor that would have all spectrum of the people at heart, adding that the people were tired of the APC administration in Lagos.

“We are tired of APC, and that is why when you see our members a lot of them are suffering, the country is becoming more difficult every day.

“Nothing has changed in the last eight years, rather we are finding it difficult to survive. We would come out and vote for you next year and we are asking all our members to do the same,” Kolade said.

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate also received endorsement from non-Yoruba speaking indigenes in the council, and several political leaders after he visited their wards.





The PDP candidate and his campaign team would spend three days, touring major wards in the council.

Responding, the PDP candidate said if elected his administration would work for the overall interest of Lagosian, promising that he would give free and compulsory education from primary to secondary school with free school uniforms.

“I would make sure that I give free education from primary to secondary, with free uniforms.

“If elected, my government would be our government, it remains in our hands and we have only eight years that day to decide,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE