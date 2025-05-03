James Olanrewaju Awojobi honoured as 229th Certified Global Tech Hero

In the pantheon of modern technology leaders, few names shine as brightly as James Olanrewaju Awojobi, whose transformative vision and entrepreneurial acumen have reshaped how businesses harness data for growth, efficiency, and lasting impact.

Today, The Connected Awards proudly names James Olanrewaju Awojobi as its 229th Certified Global Tech Hero, immortalizing a career defined by audacious ambition, meticulous execution, and a relentless drive to unlock the power of predictive analytics and machine learning across industries.

Long before the title of “Global Tech Hero” became part of his legacy, James was already laying the groundwork for extraordinary success. As founder of OUT & OUT Limited, he has spent nearly two decades translating complex datasets into clear, actionable strategies that propel business development, optimize user experiences, and inform high-stakes investment decisions. This meteoric rise speaks to James’s disciplined approach, which combines rigorous data governance, advanced machine-learning models, and a deep understanding of market dynamics to ensure every decision is backed by reliable insight.

His earlier tenure as CEO and Senior Data Analyst at DataGuard Document Management Limited further cemented Awojobi’s reputation as an architect of scalable innovation. There, he shepherded the company from its inception in 2016 through a period of explosive growth, delivering 4,681 percent year-over-year EBITDA growth between 2018 and 2020 and guiding the firm to break-even status in its 3rd year. He expanded operations into new regions, secured over 50 million naira in investments in enterprise content management, and led over fifty digital transformation projects that converted physical records into dynamic, analytics-driven repositories. By aligning technical deployments, such as M-Files licensing and Power BI integrations, with clear business goals, he forged a model of digital excellence that resonated far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

James’s mastery of data science is matched by his commitment to social impact. At Twocan Solutions, he optimized predictive models for Donate-ng, mobilizing critical funding streams for vulnerable communities. As a mentor with the Young & Excellent Club, he guided over one hundred students into data science and AI, sparking curiosity and equipping the next generation of innovators with hands-on expertise. His collaboration on the Tech-Up Boys initiative with Learntor boosted digital literacy among underserved youth by 65 percent, illustrating his belief that technology’s true power lies in uplifting every participant in the ecosystem.

Reflecting on James’s profound legacy, Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, observed, “James Awojobi has displayed a rare ability to see around every data point, to transform raw information into strategic advantage, and to build companies that thrive on insight and ingenuity. His leadership in DataGuard has generated phenomenal growth and demonstrated how data governance can be a force for business transformation.”

Today, as James Olanrewaju Awojobi stands among the select cadre of Certified Global Tech Heroes, his journey serves as a beacon for professionals across Africa and beyond. His work continues to inspire innovations in predictive analytics and to affirm the transformative potential of data when wielded with clarity, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.