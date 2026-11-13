James Bond: Five actors emerge in race to replace Daniel Craig

The race to become the next James Bond is intensifying, with several high-profile actors reportedly undergoing screen tests as producers search for a successor to Daniel Craig, who left the iconic role in 2021.

Among the leading names linked to the coveted 007 role are Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, as speculation grows over who will lead the franchise’s 26th instalment.

The competition has become increasingly public, with reports of auditions and casting discussions fuelling debate among film fans.

Turner, known for his performances in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, has emerged as a strong contender. Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has also praised him, describing him as a strong actor with an impressive screen presence.

Lowden, who stars in the spy drama Slow Horses, is another prominent candidate, while O’Connor, known for The Crown and Challengers, has acknowledged that being considered for the role is an extraordinary experience.

Pattinson, who has previously portrayed Batman, and Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor in the recent Superman films, have also reportedly undergone screen tests, adding two established Hollywood names to the competition.

However, reports published on Friday suggest that Pattinson may have gained an advantage after receiving more favourable proposed contract terms than other contenders.

The reports have fuelled speculation that Amazon MGM Studios could be leaning towards the actor, although no casting decision has been confirmed.

Other names mentioned in the wider speculation include pop star Harry Styles and actor Theo James.

Producer Amy Pascal has said the selection process is being handled methodically, acknowledging the challenge of finding someone capable of following Craig’s celebrated portrayal.

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on Dune, while Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay. Producers David Heyman and Pascal are overseeing the project.

The casting decision carries significant weight as the franchise enters a new era under Amazon MGM Studios, which secured creative control of the Bond films following its deal with longtime franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.

Craig’s final appearance as the British secret agent came in No Time to Die in 2021, ending a 15-year run that included five films.

With producers expected to reveal their choice before the end of 2026, the question remains whether the next 007 will be an established Hollywood star or a less familiar face.