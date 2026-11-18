The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a service that allows candidates to change their choice of institution or course without visiting its offices or accredited centres.

Under the new arrangement, candidates can complete the process online through the Board’s e-Facility portal, using their phones or computers from any location with internet access.

JAMB said the initiative was aimed at making the service easier to access, reducing the number of people visiting its offices and saving candidates the cost of travelling to its facilities.

The Board announced the development in a statement issued by its Acting Director of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

It said the initiative was part of efforts by the Registrar, Professor Segun Aina, to improve service delivery and make the institution more technology-driven.

Candidates who wish to change their institution or course are required to log in to the JAMB e-Facility portal with their registered email addresses and passwords.

They should select Corrections and Uploads from the sidebar menu, click on Change of Programme/Institution, select UTME and provide the examination year for which the correction is needed.

The next step is to generate a payment invoice and complete the payment through the CREDO platform using a debit card or bank transfer.

After payment, candidates must return to their JAMB profiles to confirm that the transaction status reads PAID (Not Used) before making the requested changes.

The Board said an One-Time Password (OTP) would be sent to each candidate’s registered email address to verify the transaction.

Candidates can then enter the OTP, save their new institution or course choices and wait for a confirmation message showing that the process has been completed.

JAMB also advised candidates to print their Change of Programme/Institution slips and check their updated information on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

It urged them to check their new choices carefully before submitting them and ensure they could access the email addresses linked to their JAMB profiles for OTP verification.

The Board further warned candidates against sharing their login details and OTPs with other people, stressing that they should carry out the process through their individual profiles.

“There is no need to engage intermediaries or pay individuals to undertake a process that candidates can conveniently complete themselves,” the Board said.

Registrar Aina said the Board remained committed to using technology to simplify its operations and make its services available to candidates irrespective of their locations.

According to JAMB, the new arrangement will allow candidates to complete changes to their institution or course without making physical visits to its offices.