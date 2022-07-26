JAMB to conduct mop-up exam for 2022 UTME candidates with withheld results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would conduct a mop-up examination for candidates, who sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are yet to see their results.

The mop-up exam would be held soon according to the organisation. The head, public affairs and protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the assurance when Tribune Online sought the position of JAMB on the fate of candidates in that category particularly now that the minimum cut-off marks for admission had been released.

Fabian, however, did not give reason as to why their results could not be released alongside others and even till now more than two months after the exam had ended and he was also silence on the total number of those qualified to resit the exam nationwide.

Recall that JAMB had said that only about 21 per cent of over 1.7 million candidates, who sat the exam scored 200 and above from possible 400 marks and pegged the minimum cut off marks to 140 (35%) and 100 (25%) for admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, respectively.

However, our investigations revealed that several thousands are yet to see their results nationwide and among them are entire candidates of some CBT centres.

Some of the affected candidates in Lagos said they were eager to see their results with nobody to give them any update and now almost lost hope on the situation.

An operator of a CBT centre, also in Lagos, who pleaded anonymity equally told Tribune Online that he could not get convincing response from Lagos Office of JAMB as to why all candidates from his centre are affected with no results.





The operator said some parents of candidates who did the exam at his centre had been coming to disturb him over the development and that now that JAMB had released cut off marks he believes the disturbance would be more.

He said, “Some parents are even asking maybe there was a case or cases of malpractice at our centre during the exam and I confidently told them that there was nothing of such.

“So, I would implore you as a newsman to help us find out from JAMB what really is the problem so we will have our minds rest.”

However, the National President of Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (PTAN), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, also told our correspondent in an interview that he had personally sent an emissary to JAMB Kaduna Office to make enquiry as regards the issue to no avail.

He added that now the association had concluded plan to visit JAMB headquarters in Abuja over the issue.