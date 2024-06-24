The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will hold a Policy Meeting on Friday, July 18, 2024, to deliberate on the admission cut-off marks for tertiary institutions for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, is expected to set the minimum cut-off marks for admissions. This information was disclosed in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released on Monday in Abuja.

Key stakeholders expected to attend the meeting include heads of regulatory agencies such as the National University Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), heads of tertiary institutions, and representatives from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The meeting agenda includes:

Presentation of reports on the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and ongoing Direct Entry (DE) applications by the JAMB Registrar.

Analysis of key performance indicators that could influence government policy on admissions.

Discussion of salient issues from the previous year’s admission exercise.

Review of candidate performance in the current year’s UTME to determine the minimum admissible score for admissions.

The meeting will also address unresolved issues from the previous academic year and assess stakeholder compliance with existing advisories, suggesting necessary amendments.

This Policy Meeting will officially commence the admission process for the 2024/2025 academic year.