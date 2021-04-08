JAMB shifts registration date for 2021 UTME, DE

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted the commencement of registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry to a later date.

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who made this known in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the registration exercise was speculated to have begun on April 8, 2021, explaining that this date was not realistic because some hitches.

Benjamin said the delay was caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by the determined effort to have a National Identity Number (NIN) integration.

He said: “To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as it was yet to complete the process of a smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.

“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step process that candidates are required to follow.

“However, this delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration.

“This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence. Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience.

“The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…JAMB shifts registration date for 2021 UTME, DE

JAMB shifts registration date for 2021 UTME, DE