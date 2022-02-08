JAMB shifts 2022 UTME registration to February 19

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

The exercise which was earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, has now been postponed to Saturday, February 19, 2022, and to end on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Spokesperson of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, conveyed this in a statement made available to newsmen, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to him, the one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration.

He added that the process, which would be concluded within the one-week extension period, was also aimed at accommodating feedback from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

“The Board wishes the general public to note that the Board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board,” he said.

