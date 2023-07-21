The Anambra State Government has taken a compassionate approach towards 19-year-old Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was caught forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced that Mmesoma has been handed over to a psychotherapist for three months of guidance and counselling.

During a press briefing at her office in Awka, Prof. Chuma-Udeh revealed that the decision to offer therapy to Mmesoma was based on the recommendations of a state panel that investigated the UTME forgery case.

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, gained notoriety when the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exposed her fraudulent act of manipulating her UTME score from 249 to 362, falsely presenting herself as the UTME top scorer for 2023.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Mmesoma to JAMB: ‘I’m sorry’

How I got my JAMB score — Mmesoma opens up

Result Manipulation Saga: Suspend all actions on Mmesoma, Reps tell JAMB

Mmesoma Vs JAMB: Obi Ezekwesili supports panel report

Mmesoma’s father apologises, begs JAMB, Nigerians, to pardon daughter

JAMB, Mmesoma and the new face of examination malpractice

JAMB result saga: Why Mmesoma deserves second chance — Ex-minister, Osita





Mmesoma: We’re vindicated by Anambra panel’s report — JAMB

Fake UTME results: You’ve 24 hours to apologise to Mmesoma, Lawyer tells JAMB

Fake UTME result: JAMB slams 3-year ban on Mmesoma

Mmesoma Ejike: Mixed reactions trail JAMB results controversy

Mmesoma: We’ll not relent to conduct credible, fair public assessments — JAMB

Before admitting her involvement in the forgery, Mmesoma engaged in a back-and-forth exchange of accusations with JAMB, resulting in the exam body imposing a three-year ban on her.

However, during a hearing before a panel of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday, she expressed remorse, tendered an apology to JAMB, and pleaded for leniency.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education clarified that the state considers Mmesoma’s actions as “juvenile delinquency,” something any child could potentially fall victim to.

Instead of condemning her outright, the state government decided to provide her with the necessary support and guidance. She is currently undergoing therapy with a psychotherapist counsellor for three months.

Prof. Chuma-Udeh further stated, “We are not going to throw the baby away with the bathwater.” This demonstrates the state government’s commitment to giving the young student a chance to reform and make amends for her actions.

Following the therapy period, the state government plans to appeal to JAMB management on Mmesoma’s behalf, requesting them to reconsider certain aspects of the penalty.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for granting approval for the psychotherapy class, showing the government’s concern for the overall well-being and development of its young citizens.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…