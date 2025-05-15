JAMB: Reps to probe poor performance of 2025 UTME candidates

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the poor performance and logistical challenges that marred the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Abdulmaruf Adebayo, who expressed concern over the difficulties faced by candidates during the examination.

Adebayo lamented that many candidates were forced to travel long distances to access Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, exposing them to psychological stress, road accidents, kidnappings, and other security threats. He cited a tragic incident involving students from Oyo State who lost their lives while traveling for the UTME.

The lawmaker also condemned JAMB’s recent admission of technical errors that adversely affected candidates’ performance, forcing the board to reconduct exams for 379,997 affected candidates in Lagos and the South-East.

Joining the debate, Hon. Ogunbanwo Olufemi called for a thorough investigation into the factors behind the mass failure and operational lapses. He questioned why some exams were scheduled as early as 6:30 am despite security concerns. He also urged JAMB to release the results of candidates under 16 years old, in compliance with an earlier House resolution suspending the policy barring such candidates from admission.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli, commended JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for openly admitting the board’s failings. Soli praised the Registrar’s transparency, noting that past reforms under his leadership had significantly boosted JAMB’s credibility and revenue from N1–2 billion to over N17 billion annually.

As part of its resolutions, the House mandated its Committee on Appropriations to ensure the inclusion of funds for the establishment of at least one CBT centre in each of the 774 local government areas in the 2026 budget.

Additionally, the joint Committees on Basic Education, ICT, and other relevant stakeholders were directed to collaborate with JAMB to address recurring technical glitches affecting the examination process.

