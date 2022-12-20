JAMB releases date for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, released the date for the commencement of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board at the end of its management meeting held on Tuesday rolled out some major dates for its activities in 2023.

It announced that the 2023 UTME should commence from Saturday, 14th January to Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

This, however, does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the DE registration would commence from Monday, 20th February to Thursday, 20th April 2022.

The Board also fixed Thursday, 16th March 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centers for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centers to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination. With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centers from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.

Also, the Board, after considering its other commitments, fixed Saturday, 29th April 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is expected to end on Monday, 12th May 2023.

The Board advised all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles ( creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.