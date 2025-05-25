JAMB releases 2025 UTME resit results, records over 21,000 absentees

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) resit conducted for candidates affected by technical glitches at some centres.

According to a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, a total of 336,845 candidates were rescheduled to retake the exam. However, 21,082 of them failed to show up for the resit. The board did not provide any reasons for the high number of absentees.

The board explained that the resit was organised after isolating sessions from centres with confirmed technical issues, and previously unverified candidates were included in the new schedule.

Details later…

