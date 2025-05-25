Education

JAMB releases 2025 UTME resit results, records over 21,000 absentees

Esther Amao
JAMB releases UTME results, JAMB releases resit results, Ohanaeze rejects JAMB demands 300 scores, JAMB's backend glitch issue, UTME errors: MUSWEN calls for constructive engagement, support for JAMB, UTME result errors: Kogi Poly rector commends Oloyede’s courage, Jamb glich in South East

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) resit conducted for candidates affected by technical glitches at some centres.

According to a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, a total of 336,845 candidates were rescheduled to retake the exam. However, 21,082 of them failed to show up for the resit. The board did not provide any reasons for the high number of absentees.

ALSO READ: 2025 UTME: 20 suspects arrested for ‘hacking’ JAMB CBT servers

The board explained that the resit was organised after isolating sessions from centres with confirmed technical issues, and previously unverified candidates were included in the new schedule.

Details later…

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Out-of-school children: FG to introduce conditional cash transfer initiative Children’s Day: Education, discipline of children in our modern society
Next Article sports betting strategy US: How I make $3,000 monthly through sport betting two-hour daily — Consultant

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×